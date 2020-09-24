In a Return to Campus Conversation Thursday morning, WVU officials addressed concerns regarding their decision to resume in-person classes on Monday, Sept. 28.
Vice President for Strategic Initiatives at WVU Rob Alsop said the senior leadership team at WVU is confident in their decision to return to campus, as they have been working really hard to provide the best experience for students in a safe environment.
“If we follow our protocols, we can make it through the next seven weeks until we get through Thanksgiving in-person,” Alsop said.
Alsop said WVU has been working with health experts around the state, the governor’s office and the Monongalia County Health Department to come to this decision. He said positive COVID-19 tests are trending down, as well as the rate of infection. Positive cases in students are trending down as well.
“You’ll see from the data that wearing a mask and following social distancing and following the protocols we have in place work,” Alsop said.
Alsop said 82% of students being re-tested in quarantine are testing negative.
“Our quarantining process is working because we are identifying those who are at higher risk of testing positive because they were a close contact,” Alsop said.
Students are encouraged to get the flu vaccination as well, as a combination of influenza and COVID-19 could cause health problems. The University will be having an appointment only drive-thru flu vaccine station available through WVU Medicine for students, university employees, and Monongalia County residents.
In the classroom, students will be required to wear PPE, as well as maintain a physical distance. Students will also be required to sit in the seat they were assigned at the beginning of the semester.
Students, faculty, and staff are also encouraged to complete the daily wellness survey.
“It is important that you start using this survey because the professors can ask to see your green pass before allowing you to stay in the classroom,” said MaryAnne Reed, vice president of academic affairs.
On-campus activities will be resumed at this time as well.
According to Corey Farris, dean of students, WVU is working with health officials to resume some form of WVUp All Night and student organization events.