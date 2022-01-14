As the omicron variant surges, West Virginia University will no longer share publicly the number of students and employees who test positive for COVID-19.
“Testing, quarantine and isolation data will not be reported for the spring 2022 semester,” WVU wrote on its website.
The number of daily positive tests, the number of people in isolation due to a positive test and the number of people in quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19 had been posted weekly during the fall semester, and more frequently in preceding semesters.
University officials told faculty representatives on Monday that there were 247 people in isolation at WVU due to a positive COVID-19 test — the highest daily number since Sept. 15, 2020.
“Given the updated CDC guidelines related to isolation and quarantine, we adapted our protocols to reflect those changes,” WVU Executive Director of Communications April Kaull wrote in an email. “As a result, this data became less informative for our health and safety experts as they believe hospitalization rates and vaccination status are better indicators at this time.”
“We, like many other colleges and universities, must continue to adapt to an ever-changing pandemic landscape so that we can meet our core mission as an institution of higher education. This includes monitoring and tracking data that is most relevant to current public health conditions,” Kaull said, adding that the University of Florida, University of North Carolina and University of Maryland “have also streamlined dashboard data.”
While the University of Florida also stopped sharing COVID-19 data, the University of North Carolina and the University of Maryland continue to share data about daily testing and positive cases as well as vaccination rates.
“Given the high vaccination rate on our campus, WVU health experts are prioritizing efforts that focus on vaccinations and boosters,” Kaull said. She added that testing data is being reported through the state and county.
Vaccination rates will not be available from WVU until early February, according to the Return to Campus website.
WVU is still requiring students and employees to report if they test positive. It is also asking those who have the virus to notify their close contacts themselves.
“Individuals may or may not receive a call from the Contact Tracing team due to the volume of cases at this time,” WVU wrote on the Return to Campus website.
WVU’s decision to stop publicly reporting COVID-19 data about the campus community has been criticized online.
“It's absolutely disturbing that WVU would make this decision during the greatest peak of COVID-19 yet, but frankly it's predictable,” wrote a user on Twitter. “They're expecting us to get sick and they know the figures will embarrass them & galvanize students.”
At the Monday meeting, Associate Vice President for Health Affairs and Dean of the School of Public Health Jeffrey Coben told faculty that the current surge is driven by the omicron variant and expected to peak in seven to 10 days.
“We hope that these will be mild illnesses, as they have been so far, but they will result in absenteeism, both among students and employees for periods of time,” Coben said, adding that officials hoped for a “quick and rapid burn.”