West Virginia University students residing in residence halls will now have to wait one additional week to retrieve their belongings.
The University announced Wednesday that the previously reported window for moving out had been adjusted. The new window will begin on May 18 and run through June 6, excluding Memorial Day weekend.
Update: The dates for move-out have been changed. The process will run from May 18 - June 6, with the exception of Memorial Day Weekend (May 23-25).— WVU Student Life (@WVUStudentLife) May 6, 2020
Previously, the move-out process was slated to begin on May 11 and run through May 30.
The change was "in response to concerns expressed by the Monongalia County Commission," according to a University spokesperson.
