On Monday, West Virginia University will require all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask indoors in all WVU buildings and facilities.
The University says it will reevaluate public health conditions on Oct. 6.
Masks have previously been required for classrooms but not other campus areas like hallways, seating areas and dining facilities.
There are some exceptions to the new rules.
WVU will not require masks inside personal office spaces, in small gatherings of 10 or less inside of residence halls, in personal vehicles, when eating or drinking or while exercising.
This mask requirement does not expand to areas of Milan Puskar Stadium at this time. WVU is encouraging masks for indoor areas around the stadium like restrooms and suites.
"Although positive cases and quarantine instances involving WVU employees and students remain at manageable levels, the University is proactively making this move due to the recent significant increase of COVID-19 cases in West Virginia, including the increasing instances of hospitalization across the state," WVU wrote in an email to students.
WVU said it is focused on vaccination rates of students and employees as well as hospitalization rates across the state when making decisions.
Around three-fourths of all students and employees have been vaccinated. Hospitalizations in the state of West Virginia have broken or approached all-time pandemic highs in recent days.
Demand is currently higher than capacity at WVU Medicine's J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.
“This facility cares for critically ill patients from around West Virginia and the region,” said Albert Wright, president and CEO of the WVU Health System in an email to students. “Right now, we don’t have room for everyone so we’re calling on the smaller hospitals in our system to help handle the volume.”
Masks continue to be required on the PRT, per federal guidance.