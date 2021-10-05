West Virginia University announced Tuesday that the indoor mask requirement will be extended until Oct. 20, at which point administrators say they will reevaluate public health conditions.
Masks are required for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status. The previous requirement was announced in September and set to expire on Wednesday.
Hospitalizations in West Virginia remain high, but on-campus cases of COVID-19 and among employees and students are relatively low. The number of people in quarantine also remains low.
Almost 75% of University employees and 79% of students are fully vaccinated. WVU anticipates those numbers will see slight increases as individuals who received their first dose at the beginning of the semester get their second dose.
Masks are required in all WVU campus buildings and facilities. They are not required while in personal offices, vehicles, while eating or drinking or while exercising.
In accordance with federal guidance, masks continue to be required on the PRT and WVU buses through early 2022.