All WVU summer-term courses will be held virtually, and all courses scheduled for May 11-29 have been canceled.
According to a University email, "The Office of the Provost is in the process of determining which courses originally slated for on-campus delivery can be transitioned to an online format for summer."
Decisions as to whether specific courses can be moved or held online at a later date will be made next week, according to the email. The change will occur automatically and students do not need to reregister to transition online.
Any courses already scheduled to be taught online will not change.
WVU Athletic summer camps and first-year trips planned for June have been canceled. According to the email, a decision regarding July events will be made at the end of April.
"I thank you for your patience and understanding as we look toward tomorrow. And we will continue to make the necessary changes that will save lives," said WVU President E. Gordon Gee in the email. "I urge each of you to be safe, be well and know that together – we are making a difference."