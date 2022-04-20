West Virginia University has relaxed its mask requirements on its Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) and University buses starting today, April 20.
The University announced masks becoming optional on the PRT and buses pending additional guidance following a recent court ruling in a campus-wide email this morning.
A federal judge in Florida struck down mask requirements on public transportation on Monday, leading mask guidelines to differ depending on the service or destination. The ruling occurred days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended its mask mandate on all public transportation until May 3.
Though masks are now optional, the University still encourages any rider who feels more comfortable wearing a mask to do so.
The University also advises travelers to keep an eye on other local transportation provider guidelines, in addition to domestic and international travel guidelines as they may vary depending on the provider or service.