Just hours before the WVU Marching Band members would attend its first football game of the season on Oct. 3, the Pride of West Virginia announced it would no longer be able to perform.
According to a social media post from the Mountaineer Marching Band's Facebook page, two cases of COVID-19 were found following last night's pre-game health and safety check. Contact tracing is currently underway.
According to the Facebook post, "We wish we could be at the stadium to cheer on the team, but the health and safety of our Mountaineer family is the most important concern."
In a previous Facebook post on Oct. 2, the marching band announced it had planned to perform from the stands only and had no plans to present a field show during the WVU Football game against the Baylor Bears.