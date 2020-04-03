WVU will host its yearly New Student Orientation in an online format as a public safety precaution due to COVID-19.
“The decision to develop a virtual experience was made due to the evolving novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic,” said Katie Condon, WVU recruitment and enrollment management assistant director, in an email to NSO leaders. “The safety and health of our incoming students and their families is always our first priority.”
The New Student Orientation program’s online experience will replace the traditional on-campus experience typically held in June.
Condon said New Student Orientation leaders would still be employed with WVU despite the change.
In an email to NSO leaders, Brianna Vento, senior program coordinator, said leaders should come up with ideas and feedback for the new programs going forward. Though enrollment management has made no statements about the format of the online NSO, it has taken steps to achieve cross-talk with its employees.
“We are going to host a LIVE zoom meeting on April 8 at 10 a.m,” Vento said. “We would like to get in front of you all and try to give a bit more of an update on what your roles within the new NSO structure could look like. We will do our best to answer your questions, but please understand that we are still in the planning stages of this process.”
Details on how the new NSO will work and what it will look like has not yet been officially decided. More information will be discussed during virtual Decide WVU Day on April 4.