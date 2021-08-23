As its own hospital system and hundreds of universities around the country require students and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19, West Virginia University stopped short of requiring vaccination Monday, saying in a statement that it will continue to “strongly encourage” people to get the shot.
This announcement followed the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) full approval of the Pfizer vaccine earlier in the day, a point at which WVU had previously said it would reevaluate any possible vaccine requirements.
“The University will continue its course of monitoring vaccination verification rates, infection and hospitalization rates, and other factors as we conduct sample testing, waste water testing and partner with local health departments to offer free community testing and vaccination clinics,” WVU wrote.
School administrators pointed to a recent increase in student and employee vaccination numbers as a reason not to mandate the vaccine.
“Our current vaccination verification rates among our faculty, staff and students are climbing - nearing or exceeding 70% on the Morgantown Campus,” the University said in a statement. “As a result, WVU will continue to strongly encourage students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated, wear a mask in our classrooms and labs and use the proven tools available to combat the spread of COVID-19.”
WVU also announced it will provide daily updates on testing, quarantine, isolation and vaccination numbers.
Throughout the summer when vaccination verification numbers stalled, administrators continually said they would “reassess” a vaccine mandate upon full FDA approval.
Other universities have required students and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Over 750 college campuses are requiring vaccines of at least some students and employees, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education.
Indiana University issued a vaccine mandate for students earlier this month, despite the absence of the FDA’s full approval.
Eight students attempted to sue Indiana University claiming the mandate infringed on their constitutional rights, but the Supreme Court upheld the decision.
Federal judges ruled in favor of IU, saying the Constitution permitted the University “to pursue reasonable and due process of vaccination in the legitimate interest of public health for its students, faculty and staff.”
Last week, anticipating the Pfizer vaccine’s full approval, a number of universities, including Louisiana State University and the University of Memphis, said a vaccine mandate would be in order following the FDA’s approval.
LSU’s president, William Tate, said he would move “swiftly” to mandate the vaccine for his students and employees once the FDA fully approved the Pfizer vaccine.
WVU Health System is requiring all of its employees to be vaccinated with either Pfizer or Moderna by Oct. 31, following the FDA approval.
“We’re doing this because it is the right thing to do,” said Albert L. Wright Jr., president and CEO of the WVU Health System. “I want WVU Medicine hospitals and clinics to be as safe as possible for our patients and staff. A fully vaccinated workforce will help ensure that safety.”
Wright mentioned an increasing number of his staff who are unvaccinated have been out sick due to COVID.
“This places an unfair burden on our vaccinated staff, our patients, and public, all of whom expect us to be able to provide the services they need, when they need them,” he said.