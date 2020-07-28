Former WVU residential complex Arnold Hall is being prepared to reopen as a quarantine space for students during the upcoming semester.
“We are making sure we can assist the students as much as possible, make them as comfortable as possible, and provide for academic success,” said Jack Thompson, WVU interim director of corporate relations.
Arnold Hall, which shut down in 2017 after being used as a residence hall for 60 years, will now be used for any students staying in a residence hall who contract the coronavirus. Approximately 160 bed spaces will be available within the hall.
Thompson said this is currently the only quarantining space that will be available on campus. Students are permitted to return home to quarantine if they choose.
As the semester approaches, Thompson said upgrades on the building are still underway, including installing WiFi and furnishing each room. He said the University is also working on staffing for the facility, and safety precautions will be established to protect all staff members.
“We are going to do everything within CDC and University guidelines, so full PPE, there will be a welcome desk like every other dorm, [and] there will be plexiglass there,” Thompson said.
Other services that will be provided to students include arrangements with WVU Dining Services to provide meal delivery to students staying within the hall. Meal plans can be used with this service and delivery will be free to those students.
Thompson said while students are staying in quarantine, they will continue to be in communication with their professors in order to receive assignments. He said it is at the discretion of those professors whether they provide live-streaming within their classroom or other alternatives that allow students to attend lectures remotely.