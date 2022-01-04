West Virginia University announced Tuesday a slew of additional measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 as students, faculty and staff prepare to return to campus and begin the spring semester in less than a week.
The biggest changes are in the definition of fully-vaccinated, masking requirements, isolation and quarantine procedures, and providing free tests.
Here's what you need to know.
Fully vaccinated
To be considered fully vaccinated at WVU, an individual now must have both:
- Received their primary series of the COVID-19 vaccine (two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine).
- Received a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after receiving their primary series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or at least two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine.
Masks required
WVU will required masks indoors for all individuals -- regardless of vaccination status -- through at least Feb. 1.
"Omicron is a highly transmissible variant of COVID-19 and can cause severe symptoms and illness, especially in those who are unvaccinated," WVU wrote. "As a result, the University is strongly recommending the use of KN95 masks which provide an additional protection. Layering of masks and surgical masks is also better than a single cloth mask."
Isolation and quarantine
WVU says anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 must isolate for at least five days. It's a little confusing what happens after someone tests positive, so here's what WVU said Tuesday:
Those individuals should remain in isolation until the following criteria are met.
The individual is now:
- At least five days from symptom onset and those symptoms have improved and has been fever free for at least 24 hours without the use of fever reducing medications.
- Persons who continue to have fevers and/or symptoms that do not improve within five days should remain in isolation until they meet the two criteria described above.
- Persons who test positive who never develop symptoms may discontinue self-isolation five days after the date of their first positive test.
- All individuals should wear a well-fitted face mask for an additional five days following the completion of their isolation period when around other people.
Free tests
WVU is going to provide free self-test kits to students and employees when they return to campus. To pick up your test and a free KN95, present your Mountaineer Card or employee ID Monday, Jan. 10 through Friday, Jan. 14 at the following locations:
- Mountainlair (Blackwater Room) – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- WVU Student Recreation Center (lobby) – noon to 4 p.m.
- Health Sciences (near the Pylons) – 2 to 4 p.m.
WVU said these tests should be used if the student, faculty or staff member is exposed or develops COVID-19 symptoms.
More details
For more details about these policies, read the WVU announcement.