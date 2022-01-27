West Virginia University announced Thursday it is extending its indoor mask mandate through Feb. 25.
Masks will be required for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, indoors on campus. The University said it would “reevaluate” its updated mask policy on Feb. 25.
The decision is due to the spread of the omicron variant and increased hospitalization rates throughout the state, according to University administrators.
"Despite the recent surge in cases over the past few weeks, the high rates of vaccination in our campus community has helped to minimize serious symptoms for those who have contracted the virus,” said Dr. Jeffrey Coben, dean of the School of Public Health and associate vice president for Health Affairs. “We hope and anticipate that cases will begin to decline in the days ahead. However, our state’s hospitals are operating at or above capacity, and we must continue to follow the health and safety protocols that have been instituted to keep our communities safe.”
Masks will continue to be required on the PRT and WVU buses until March 18, per federal guidelines from the Transportation Security Administration.
The University also said it will require students and employees to verify their vaccination status by Jan. 28.