West Virginia University will begin rolling out details on how the upcoming fall semester will look on June 3.
According to an email from the WVU Office of the Provost, the details will include information on how WVU's campuses plan to reopen. This will include a 2020-21 academic calendar layout, the University’s plans for delivering instruction and other COVID-19 related procedures and support systems it plans to provide to students, faculty and staff.
“Of course, we will only be able to reopen if we can keep our faculty, staff and students safe and healthy," The Office of the Provost writes in the email. "This means implementing a variety of safety measures, including establishing social distancing protocols, providing personal protective equipment, reducing density in our classrooms, and developing alternative methods of instruction.”