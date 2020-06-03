West Virginia University has announced safety protocols students will be required to take when returning to campus this fall.
Starting in mid-July, students and faculty will have until Aug. 11 complete a COVID-19 education module. Prior to courses beginning, all faculty, staff and students will be tested for COVID-19.
According to the WVU Return to Campus website, once back on campus, all students and faculty as well as visitors will be required to wear a mask. Welcome back kits will be provided, and will include a cloth mask gaiter, disposable mask, hand sanitizer and a safe touch tool, according to the website.
Social distancing protocols will also be put into place to help prevent any illness from spreading.
In the classroom, it is required that masks will be worn by both students and faculty. Faculty have the option of opting for a Plexiglass option instead.
Additionally, all classrooms will be reduced in density by 50% when possible, according to the website.