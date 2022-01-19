West Virginia University reversed stance Wednesday and announced that it would resume sharing COVID-19 case data to "provide continued transparency" after requests from students and faculty.
WVU had previously decided to stop sharing data about COVID-19 tests and the number of people in isolation due to a positive test result, as reported by the Daily Athenaeum.
The University said testing data for Jan. 10-14 will be updated by the end of this week. Beginning next week, testing data representing the Morgantown campus will be updated every weekday and quarantine and isolation information will be updated each Wednesday at 2 p.m. starting next week.
Vaccination rates will be available in early February.
“Although WVU has decided to once again include certain data points related to COVID-19 testing in its public dashboard, this information should be taken in context,” said Dr. Carmen Burrell, medical director of WVU Medicine Student Health and Urgent Care. “The testing data the University currently captures does not account for self-tests, surveillance or sample testing — it primarily compromises symptomatic individuals and those considered close contacts to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
"As such, positivity rates may appear artificially inflated since the overall number of tests we are administering to potentially healthy individuals this semester is much lower.”
Administrators said they decided to change testing strategies due to high vaccination rates among students and staff. People who were unvaccinated were required to complete random testing in the fall semester. This semester WVU provided students and staff with a free at-home rapid test and the Monongalia County Health Department is offering regular testing at the Rec Center.
"As a result of these changes, the University initially planned to focus on vaccination rate information for the public dashboard this spring as they would be the most comprehensive and relevant to current public health conditions at this stage of the pandemic," WVU wrote in a message to students and staff Wednesday.
"However, to provide continued transparency with the campus and surrounding communities and after requests from some students, faculty and staff to include positive test results, isolation and quarantine information, the University will share these data via the dashboard."