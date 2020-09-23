WVU announced the same percentage of in-person courses conducted at the start of the semester will resume starting Sept. 28.
“The data drove our decision and I am so delighted all indications are we can safely return to in-person instruction,” said WVU President E. Gordon Gee.
This announcement follows the temporary shift of all classes to a virtual learning platform on Sept. 7. The initial shift was in response to an increase in positive cases and in preparation for a possible spike over Labor Day weekend.
“The student daily positive case numbers are down, including those tests conducted outside the WVU system,” Dr. Jeffrey Coben, associate vice president of health affairs and dean of the School of Public Health, said in the MIX email. “Additionally, we have seen consistent declines in student quarantine and isolation cases.”
According to the WVU dashboard, 353 total students are currently in quarantine after possibly coming into contact with a positive COVID-19 case, and 172 students are in isolation after testing positive.
According to the email, WVU plans to continue testing those who show symptoms as well as those who may be at risk.