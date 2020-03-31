WVU has announced it will not be refunding students for tuition despite courses being moved online.
Although modes of delivery have changed, because course instruction is still being given and credit is still being earned, the University will not reimburse students, according to a University COVID-19 update that was emailed to WVU faculty and students.
Reimbursements for meal plans and Residence Halls are still being decided. According to the email, an update will be available by April 3.
According to the update, "In response to the devastating effects the novel coronavirus COVID-19 is having on our nation, Congress passed a $2 trillion stimulus package on Friday, March 27. Included in the package were resources to assist higher education institutions and their students.
"West Virginia University is expecting further guidance from the Department of Education on how those dollars can be used to assist our students," according to the update.
WVU Medicine is also working with the University in the case extra bed spaces will be needed to treat the virus.
According to the update, "The Governor has asked for the University’s assistance should there be the need for housing for our healthcare workers. The University is reviewing the options should it become necessary. All move-outs from the residence halls will be scheduled so that the process is safe for all students and the campus community.
"At this time, we ask that you not come to campus to move out of your residence hall until notified by the University. All belongings continue to be safely secured."