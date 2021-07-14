The Delta variant, first identified in India, is now the most dominant strand of COVID-19 in the United States. Here’s what West Virginians should know.
Last month, the variant made up 10% of all new cases throughout the nation. It now makes up nearly 58% of U.S. infections, CDC data suggests.
“That is an astounding spread of this variant in a very short time,” Dr. Clay Marsh wrote in a recent blog post. “This is occurring because of its fitness to infect others, compared to previous variants of COVID-19.”
Cases throughout the U.S. have doubled in the last week, leading to increased hospitalizations in states like Missouri and Arkansas.
West Virginia, Marsh said, has seen a “subtle increase” in hospitalizations, ICU admissions and ventilator use for COVID-19 in recent weeks.
The West Virginia Health Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 78 new cases and seven additional deaths in a report Wednesday.
“In West Virginia, we still see the Alpha variant as our dominant form of COVID-19, but we know that the Delta variant is silently growing in our state,” Marsh said.
He pointed to the state’s unvaccinated residents as a cause for concern, as the Delta variant continues to spreads across the globe.
“The Delta variant is a different and much more dangerous virus than we have seen to date,” Marsh said.
“While this is true, as long as the virus can infect those unvaccinated in West Virginia, the U.S. or across the world, we will see even more dangerous and highly mutated forms of COVID-19.”
While worldwide cases began to decline in the past two months, they increased by nearly 10% this week, and the Delta variant is now projected to become the most dominant strand globally, according to the WHO.
Less than a fourth of the world’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the majority of those vaccines have been distributed in a small number of wealthier countries, the WHO said.
Marsh noted that this variant has infected young adults and children at a rate of five times that of older citizens in the U.K. Many children are still ineligible to receive the vaccine, whereas adults tend to have a much higher vaccination rate in countries like the U.K and U.S.
“Importantly, we are seeing cases rise in young people,” Marsh said. “The Delta variant is much more infectious in children.”
He said variants are the result of the virus "making mistakes during replication," which results in genetic changes.
"When these genetic mistakes give the virus a competitive advantage to infect others, we call it a variant."
At this time, West Virginia University will not require COVID-19 vaccines for students or employees in the fall but is highly recommended by school administrators and health professionals.
As of Tuesday, vaccination rates at the University continue to slow—almost 36% of students and just over 41% of employees have verified their vaccinations.
“It very well may save your life and the life of many West Virginians,” Marsh said. “The time is now and the clock is ticking.”