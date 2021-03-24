As announced by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on March 22, all West Virginia University students, faculty and staff who are above the age of 18 are now able to apply for and receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to a statement released Wednesday, students and employees who reside outside of West Virginia also are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at this time, including students and employees at the Beckley and Keyser campuses
“I want to thank Gov. Justice for providing the opportunity for all of our students and employees here at West Virginia University to be vaccinated,” WVU President E. Gordon Gee said in the statement. “We encourage everyone on our campus to take advantage, trust the science and sign up for the vaccines.”
To register or schedule an appointment to be vaccinated, individuals should use the verified link sent out to express interest in receiving a vaccine; however, it is merely a survey and does not allow actual appointment scheduling.
WVU Medicine will reach out directly through phone or email to students, faculty and staff who complete the questionnaire to schedule an appointment at the Great Greater Monongalia County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, located at the former Sears site at the Morgantown Mall (view directions).
Students and employees who meet the following criteria — West Virginia residents ages 50 and older, all West Virginia education workers from 40 to 50 years old, all essential workers and all West Virginians age 16 and older with pre-existing medical conditions as approved by the State — may also choose to sign up for a vaccination using an alternate link.
Students and employees who completed a prior WVU questionnaire expressing interest in receiving a vaccine do not need to complete the new survey.
However, those who previously completed a WVU questionnaire and have decided not to receive a vaccine or have been vaccinated elsewhere are asked to complete this form so their allocated dose can be provided to someone else.
According to the WVU Medicine website, no walk-in appointments will be accepted. Appointment availability is based entirely on vaccine supplies; distribution is currently controlled by the state and federal governments. All patients and anyone accompanying a patient will be screened for COVID-19.
There is no charge for the vaccination, and one of the two FDA-approved vaccines will be administered – either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. As the COVID-19 vaccines become more widely available, these agencies plan to expand distribution to other age groups. In the meantime, guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state of West Virginia will be followed regarding current eligibility and priority.
Those who currently are diagnosed with COVID-19 are not eligible for the vaccine.