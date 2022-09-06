A hiker found human remains in Coopers Rock State Forest Saturday afternoon, according to a press release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.
The hiker told police the body was located off the Mont Chateau Trail, which law enforcement officers later confirmed.
The body has since been recovered from the forest and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston, West Virginia, to be identified.
Sheriff Perry Palmer said further information won’t be provided until a “positive identification has been made.”