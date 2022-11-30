A victim of an alleged hit-and-run has been identified more than three weeks after a body was found on Grafton Road near Morgantown.
The victim was identified as 29-year-old Michael Mobley, who is also known as Kimmy Rose, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators said details were withheld until identification and notification could be made to the next of kin.
Police have identified the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident. A name for the suspect was not given at this time.
The investigation is ongoing and possible criminal charges are pending, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office
Monongalia County deputies discovered the body on Nov. 4 after responding to Grafton Road near Boy Scout Camp Road.
Detectives are investigating the incident as an apparent hit-an-run, believing the body was struck by a vehicle based on evidence found in the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.