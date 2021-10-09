A man wearing a WVU facilities shirt entered several rooms inside Boreman South residence hall Friday night and stole clothing, police say.
University Police responded to a report of burglary Friday night around 9:30. After an investigation, they determined an individual entered multiple unoccupied rooms without permission and took pieces of clothing.
Police say they identified the suspect as an older white male about 6 feet tall and said he was "wearing what appeared to be a WVU facilities shirt."
"Based on that description, police were able to identify the individual, and his campus access has been terminated," UPD wrote in a campus alert sent to students and employees.
UPD say they have increased patrols around the area and urge anyone with information to call 304-293-COPS (2677) or visit the department at 992 Elmer Prince Drive, Morgantown, 26505.