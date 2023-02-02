A former offensive guard for West Virginia University was indicted on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping Tuesday, as first reported by WBOY.
Joshua Sills, now a Philadelphia Eagle, was indicted in Guernsey County, Ohio for an incident that happened in December 2019, while he was still a Mountaineer.
According to court records, Sills was found by jurors of the Grand Jury of the State of Ohio to have forcefully engaged in sexual conduct with a woman whom he was holding against her will.
BBC reported that the incident happened on Dec. 5, 2019, after which it was “immediately reported” and the sheriff’s office began conducting a “detailed investigation.”
Sills is summoned to appear in court in Cambridge, Ohio on Feb. 16.
ESPN has since obtained a police report detailing the incident according to the woman’s account.
The Eagles released a statement regarding Sills:
“The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills. We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time.”
The NFL placed G Josh Sills on the Commissioner Exempt List. The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Sills. We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information.— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 1, 2023
The National Football League also released a statement, saying Sills has been placed on the Commissioner Exempt list, preventing him from participating in games or traveling with the team.
The statement continued, “The matter will be reviewed under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.”
According to article 46, section five of the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement, Sills could still be paid and credited for missed games, unless he is suspended:
“Players who are placed by the Commissioner on the Exempt list prior to the determination of discipline and any appeal therefrom under the Personal Conduct Policy will be paid while on the Commissioner Exempt list and credited for the regular and post-season games missed against any suspension ultimately imposed.
Notwithstanding any other provision in this Agreement, if such a suspension is ultimately imposed, the player must promptly return and shall have no further right to any salary for the games for which he was paid while on the Commissioner Exempt list that were credited to the suspension.”
Sills attended WVU from 2016 to 2019, until he transferred to Oklahoma State in 2020.
He was signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in April and has appeared in only one game this season