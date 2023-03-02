Human remains were discovered in the Cheat Lake area on Sunday afternoon, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.
Law enforcement responded to a wooded area between South Pierpont Road and the Hanalei Development at around 1 p.m.
According to county officials, Mon EMS and a representative from the Medical Examiner’s Office assisted in recovering the remains.
The remains have been sent to the state Medical Examiner's Office to determine the person’s identification and cause of death.
Further information has not been released at this time.
Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.