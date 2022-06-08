A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting that happened over a month ago at Northside Hills, an apartment complex located just outside of Morgantown, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooter has been identified as 21-year-old Levi H. Kelly of Morgantown.
Police say he has been arrested for “attempted murder, use of a firearm during a felony and 16 counts of wanton endangerment for each round fired.”
He has since been arraigned in the Monongalia Magistrate Court with a bond of $250,000. According to police, Kelly is being kept in the North Central Regional Jail.
On April 24, police found two people with gunshot wounds upon arriving at the apartment complex. They were both sent to a nearby hospital with non-fatal injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is made available.