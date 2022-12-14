A man is being charged with attempted murder for reportedly shooting another man multiple times on High Street last month, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Morgantown Police Department.
Police responded to reports of shots fired on Nov. 5 and found an injured victim at the intersection of Chestnut and Fayette streets. Officers said the victim was “unlawfully shot at with a firearm six times” and had injuries to both of his legs.
According to the criminal complaint, witnesses of the crime described the suspect as a “black male wearing a mask” and said he “looked toward High Street and shot a firearm multiple times.”
The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Nyqwan McCargo, was located by police but was found without a firearm at the time.
The complaint said McCargo then informed officers he had been at Pryzm Nightclub and heard gunshots in the downtown area.
According to the complaint, the victim told police that McCargo tried to fight with him inside the nightclub but was removed by bouncers.
After the fight, the victim said he was walking on High Street when McCargo “fired a gun at him multiple times without provocation,” officers said.
During the incident, emergency notifications were released on the WVU Safety & Wellness social media accounts.
Beyond attempted murder, McCargo is being charged with wanton endangerment. He is being held in North Central Regional jail with a $70,000 bond.