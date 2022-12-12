CONTENT WARNING: This article includes language that may be triggering to some readers.
A Morgantown man accused of sexually assaulting three women, including a resident at University Park West, is facing multiple charges.
One of the women reported that Tomiwa Afolabi, 35, sexually assaulted her on Oct. 21 in her apartment on McLane Avenue, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Morgantown Police Department last week.
The woman told detectives that Afolabi had forced her to have sex after “a night of drinking in which she had thrown up and was still intoxicated.”
On the same night, another woman reported being sexually assaulted by Afolabi while trying to sleep in her bedroom in the same apartment, according to the complaint.
The complaint said the woman repeatedly asked Afolabi to stop and was eventually able to push him out of her room.
A third woman told Morgantown police that Afolabi, who she referred to as “Tommy,” sexually assaulted her on Dec. 4 at her apartment at WVU University Park West.
The woman told officers that she had invited Afolabi over to watch television but he began to perform sexual acts after she repeatedly told him to stop, according to the complaint.
On Dec. 5, the woman gave officers Afolabi’s social media information and said he worked at the KFC in Sabraton.
When officers identified Afolabi at his workplace, he “admitted to having sex with the victim,” according to the complaint.
Afolabi has been charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault and is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $60,000 bond.