A man was arrested in connection to a shooting death in downtown Morgantown early Sunday morning.
Eric Alastaire Sneed, 34, approached a vehicle parked on the 200 block of Walnut Street around 3 a.m. and started firing a handgun into the rear passenger area, according to a police report.
A Morgantown police officer witnessed Sneed shooting into the vehicle while driving on High Street.
Police said Sneed then fled on foot and was eventually arrested near the city parking garage on Chestnut Street with the handgun used in the shooting.
The vehicle carried two passengers — one man and one woman — at the time of the shooting and drove to Ruby Memorial Hospital. Marcelius Likely, 34, died from gunshot-related injuries in the hospital, and an unnamed victim is being treated for her injuries, according to police.
Police said Sneed has been “charged with one count of first-degree murder and is awaiting arraignment in Monongalia County Magistrate Court.”
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is recommended to call the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7454.