A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting on High St. early Sunday morning, according to the Morgantown Police Department.
Law enforcement said a fight was reported near the entrance of The Bank, a bar located at 344 High St., at approximately 4 a.m.
The suspect fired multiple shots from a firearm, injuring an adult victim. The victim then fled the location with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said.
First medical responders in the downtown area took the victim to Ruby Memorial Hospital. A name of the victim has not been released at this time.
Before officers arrived on the scene, the suspect and others involved in the conflict left the area.
The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this time, according to police.
The Morgantown Police Department encourages anyone with information about the shooting to contact its detective division at 304-284-7454.