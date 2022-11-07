Detectives from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a body discovered last week as an apparent hit-and-run, officials said in a press release Monday.
Police found the human remains on Friday, Nov. 4, after responding to Grafton Road near Boy Scout Camp Road.
Detectives, who were called to the scene to investigate, believe the body was struck by a vehicle based on evidence found in the area.
The victim has not been identified at this time.
Detectives are encouraging the public to report any information about vehicles sustaining front-end damage on Grafton Road, including anyone who has witnessed vehicle strikes near Circle K in the past weeks.
The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division can be reached at 304-291-7260.