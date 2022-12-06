A man who reportedly fired a gun during a dispute at a Morgantown bar this summer has admitted to federal charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Morgantown police arrested Reece Shepard, 31, after responding to reports of shots fired near Walnut Street.
Officers reviewed surveillance footage in the area and confirmed the weapon was fired following a dispute near Liquid Lounge Bar.
Shepard was then charged with wanton endangerment and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
Shepard pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. He admitted to possessing a .40 caliber firearm in July in Monongalia County, according to federal officials.
At the time of the offense, Morgantown police officers found a .40 caliber firearm on the south side of Walnut Street.
Shepard now faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. However, federal officials said his sentence will be based on the “seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any.”