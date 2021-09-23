Morgantown Police have arrested a man suspected in a stabbing incident on High Street last night near downtown bars and clubs.
The suspect is identified as Elijah Jon Older, 21, from Arundel, Maine, according to press release from the Morgantown Police department.
He was located and detained and by the Morgantown Police Department and University Police Department. Older has been charged with Malicious Assault.
Morgantown Police responded to a laceration call just after midnight early Thursday morning in the area of 327 High Street.
The victim, who is not identified, was treated by EMS at the scene and transported to the hospital.
The incident remains under investigation and anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7454.