A man wanted for homicide was arrested Tuesday afternoon on High Street by the Morgantown Police Department, according to a press release.
Ronald Johnson of Philadelphia was apprehended without incident on the 300 block of High Street around 2:30 p.m. by Morgantown police officers and members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force.
Johnson, who was considered armed and dangerous, had an active warrant out for his arrest and was wanted for homicide.
Detectives made the arrest after receiving information about the suspect’s location.
“While this incident may have caused alarm in the immediate area due to the volume of police presence, care was taken to ensure no bystanders were at any risk of harm during the execution of the arrest warrant,” Morgantown Police said in a statement.
No additional information was released about the homicide or its location.