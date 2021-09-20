The Morgantown Police found the body of a Bruceton Mills man in the Monongahela River on Friday and now are investigating his death, according to a press release.
Police were called to the scene after fishermen reported a body floating in the Monongahela River in the area of Monongahela Boulevard, north of the power station on Beechurst Avenue and south of the WVU Core Arboretum.
The deceased was identified by police as Jeffrey Uphold, 23. His family reported him missed three days earlier on Sept. 14.
Uphold’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston for an autopsy.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7454.