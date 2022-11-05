Morgantown police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Fayette and High streets late Saturday night.
Police say the shooting was reported at approximately 1:30 a.m.
University Police Department, which is assisting with the investigation, notified students late last night to avoid the area.
"Based on current information, there is no immediate threat to campus. Avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing," UPD said in a tweet to the campus community.
This is the second shooting reported downtown in recent weeks.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call 911.