A new TikTok trend has taken to the streets of Morgantown as individuals report being fired at by airsoft-type guns.
The “Orbeez challenge” is a current TikTok trend where people use airsoft, BB or Orbeez guns to shoot at unwary targets. Orbeez is a superabsorbent polymer that expands in water.
There have been three reported incidents of people being shot at by airsoft-type guns since the beginning of March.
On March 14, an individual parked in front of the Mountainlair told responding officers she was shot by a BB while returning to her van, according to a UPD report.
She told responding officers that “she felt something hit her neck” and was “looking at her phone at the time.”
Upon looking up she saw three males drive away in a white Sedan. The men screamed something, but “she could not understand what they said.”
Responding officers said they patrolled the area and found no evidence of BBs or airsoft pellets being shot. Additional officers reviewed surveillance footage outside of the Mountainlair.
“There was a dark sedan that passed her and then she crossed the street. It appeared that she looked back at the sedan as she crossed the road. There was also a white SUV/hybrid vehicle that passed her after she crossed the street,” UPD Officer Laurie Burks wrote in the report. “The passenger side windows on the sedan and SUV both appeared to be up. There were no signs of a BB or pellet gun.”
Two weeks later, officers responded to a call on the Mountainlair Green about a male “carrying what appeared to be a possible firearm.”
The man told responding officers that he was unaware of any firearms. According to the police report, video surveillance revealed the man had placed what was later discovered as an Orbeez gun in the trunk of a vehicle parked on Maiden Lane.
The driver of the vehicle, who was seen on camera with the man carrying the blaster, said the toy belonged to her friends who “drive around and shoot [Orbeez] at people as a prank.”
“We advised [her] to be more careful carrying around the toy gun in public and storing it in her vehicle due to it having the appearance of a real firearm,” UPD Officer Marc Vero said in a report.
“We are committed to providing the safest campus environment for our students, employees and guests,” University Police Chief Sherry St. Clair said. “These reports show the system is working — someone saw something they thought was concerning and reported it. Our officers responded right away, fully investigated and found no immediate threats to the campus community. It’s important to note there are devices being made today that can look very real to both regular people and trained officers. For everyone’s safety, people who have these devices should follow the manufacturers’ guidelines and use the devices responsibly.”
The University prohibits the possession or use of “any type of deadly weapon, firearm, imitation firearm, ammunition, explosive, firework, dangerous chemical or other destructive devices while on University premises,” per the Student Conduct Code.
On March 31, another incident took place in front of Chi Omega sorority on North High Street where several men were reportedly shooting at vehicles with an airsoft gun.
When officers approached the building, an individual who identified himself as Runner Banks answered the door and said he had no knowledge of the shootings.
“I told him that witnesses stated that several males were seen at this apartment doing it,” UPD Officer Adam Cleveland said in a report. “He was told that if it was them, that it needed to stop.”