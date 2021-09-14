One person was injured in a stabbing incident on High Street Monday night, according to a press release from the Morgantown Police Department.
Around 7:45 p.m., MPD officers responded to a stabbing incident at 364 High Street and found one male victim with apparent stab wounds to the leg and back.
After first aid was administered, the victim was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Witnesses on the scene provided descriptions of individuals fleeing from the area.
Anyone with information may contact the Detectives Unit at 304-284-7454, or call the Morgantown Police Department TIPS Line to make an anonymous tip at 304-284-7520.