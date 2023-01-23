Morgantown Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Monday night.
Responding officers located an adult male victim with a gunshot wound to the hand near Grant Avenue and McLane Avenue around 11:30 p.m.
The victim, identified as 34-year-old Brandon Richardson, was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Police are searching for a male suspect wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans and tennis shoes. He was last seen running toward Beechurst Avenue and 6th Street, according to school officials.
Officers are also looking for a white Mercedes with tinted windows, which they said may have a tail light out.
A WVU Alert was issued to the campus community shortly after shots were fired, encouraging students and employees to take shelter and avoid the area.
Police issued an all-clear after approximately 12:30 a.m.
The investigation into the shooting Monday night is ongoing, as detectives continue to interview witnesses and review video evidence.
No information about the suspect has been revealed at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call 304-293-COPS (2677) or visit the department at 992 Elmer Prince Drive, Morgantown, 26505. Information can be shared anonymously.
Gun shots at/near Grant Ave. Seek shelter. Avoid area. Follow @WVUalert.— WVU Alert (@WVUalert) January 24, 2023
Editor's Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.