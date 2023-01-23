One person has been injured in a shooting Monday night near Grant Avenue in downtown Morgantown.
According to University Police, the victim "appears to have a non-life-threatening injury."
Police responded to reports of shots fired near the 500 block at approximately 11:45 p.m. and issued an all-clear after 12:30 a.m.
Students and employees in the area were encouraged to remain vigilant. A WVU Alert was issued to the campus community shortly after shots were fired.
Police are now searching for a male suspect wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans and tennis shoes. He was last seen running toward Beechurst Avenue and 6th Street, according to school officials.
Officers are also looking for a white Mercedes with tinted windows, which may have a tail light out.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call 304-293-COPS (2677) or visit the department at 992 Elmer Prince Drive, Morgantown, 26505.
Information can be shared anonymously, according to officials.
Editor's Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.