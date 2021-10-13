When Talia Jordan got home from work on Friday, there was a pair of dirty underwear and a dirty bra laying in the middle of the floor. Neither belonged to her or any of her roommates.
She quickly realized her blue laundry bag with almost all her underwear and socks was missing from her Boreman South dorm room, as well as her dance leotards, tights and workout clothes from under her bed.
“We had cash lying around, our laptops, our AirPods, our Apple watches and jewelry, but he wanted to violate and take panties and clothes that I need for school because of the smell, because they were dirty dance clothes,” said Jordan, a freshman dance student, in an interview with the Daily Athenaeum.
“That’s above burglary. That’s disgusting, but I can’t even think of a word for it.”
On Saturday, authorities arrested WVU Facilities maintenance worker Ivan Pesic and charged the 47-year-old with one count of felony burglary in connection with the incident.
Pesic was fired by WVU on Saturday, confirmed Executive Director of Communications April Kaull in an email.
Police were able to identify Pesic through his WVU ID card swipes that were used to access the rooms, according to court records.
Pesic was arraigned in Monongalia County Magistrate Court on Saturday. He pleaded not guilty and posted bond with a preliminary hearing set for later this month.
The incident happened on Friday evening.
Delaney Burton, Jordan’s suite-mate and a sophomore dietetics student, left her room around 8 p.m. to go to Chipotle down the street with a couple of friends. The group lives in an all-female tower of Boreman South.
Burton forgot her phone upstairs in her room and went back to get it.
Luckily, a maintenance worker was nearby to open the door with his keycard—the same maintenance worker Burton would soon find in her room rifling through clothes.
“We came into the building together, like we were alone in this building,” she said. “So that makes me kind of grossed out.”
Burton and her two friends went to Chipotle and returned around 40 minutes later. As they opened the door, one of them spotted a shadowy figure in the back of the room.
“Then all of us scream because there's a man in here,” Burton said. “And he’s wearing a WVU uniform and a mask.”
She said the man — later identified as Pesic — doesn’t explain why he is in the girls’ rooms.
“He had my heel in his hand, my left black heel from my closet,” Burton said. “He goes ‘I need to go’ and I moved out of the doorway a little bit. He scoots past me and scurries like a little rat down the stairs.”
Things are out of place, and she knows something is off.
Burton finds her heel in her roommate's room. Her closet was also wide open and clearly had been ruffled through.
But after scouring the room, nothing seems to be missing. Expensive items like their laptops, jewelry, AirPods and cash remain.
“Nothing appears to be gone but like, why the hell was the maintenance guy in our room?” Burton said.
They call their resident assistant who lives down the stairs and soon University Police arrive. Officers took statements from the girls before leaving.
At this point, Jordan comes home from work. She’s heard about the burglar but doesn’t think anything of hers was taken.
Jordan opens the door to her roommate’s room.
“In the middle of the floor — wasn't there before I left — was a pair of dirty underwear and a dirty bra that did not belong to me or any of the suite-mates,” she said.
Still, at this moment, she doesn’t think any of her stuff is missing.
The University Police officers return to collect the undergarments. While talking to Jordan, they mention that the suspect was seen on video carrying a blue laundry bag.
“That’s mine,” Jordan says to the officers.
She looks in her room and realizes that the blue laundry bag is missing, as well as a few other things.
“In my laundry bag all that I really had in there was like almost all of my dirty underwear, because I was doing laundry on Sunday, and all my dirty socks,” Jordan said. “He took my dance clothes, my sweaty dance shorts. I went under my bed, he took almost all of my leotards, he took my tights — like my sweaty workout clothes.”
The girls say the burglar also took a scarf, t-shirts, a dress, a pair of heels and a pair of $2 Old Navy flip flops.
“It needs to be understood that he was a pervert,” said Jordan. “It was very much a panty sniffer, like that was his thing.”