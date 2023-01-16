Morgantown Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Sunday morning outside a bar in downtown Morgantown.
The male victim suffered stab wounds and was transported by a friend to the emergency room at Ruby Memorial Hospital before contacting MECCA 911, according to police.
After an initial investigation, detectives reported the stabbing took place near Liquid Lounge on Walnut Street around 3:15 a.m.
Police have yet to release the victim’s name or condition.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7454.
Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.