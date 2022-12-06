Officials have released more information about a Philadelphia murder suspect who was arrested in Morgantown on Tuesday.
The Philadelphia Police Department responded to a report of shots fired near Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue on June 4, according to a news release.
The victim, identified as Orane Moseley, was found on the 4100 block of North Broad Street suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, stomach and head.”
Moseley was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries.
Following Moseley’s death, the Philadelphia Police Department’s homicide division charged 46-year-old Ronald Johnson with murder, violation of the uniform firearms act and possessing an instrument of crime.
Morgantown police arrested Johnson on Dec. 6 on the 300 block of High Street.
Detectives made the arrest after receiving information about the suspect’s location.
“While this incident may have caused alarm in the immediate area due to the volume of police presence, care was taken to ensure no bystanders were at any risk of harm during the execution of the arrest warrant,” Morgantown Police said in a statement.
According to a criminal complaint, Morgantown police discovered Johnson had an “outstanding warrant out of Pennsylvania for murder” after running his criminal history.
At the time of his arrest, officers said they “found a small bag of a white powdery substance and another bag of an unknown substance.”
Detectives determined the substances were cocaine and “were individually packaged and ready to be distributed,” according to the complaint.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.
