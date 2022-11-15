The Monongalia County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man considered “armed and dangerous.”
Detectives issued a first-degree murder warrant for 23-year-old Chance Austin Williams of Morgantown in relation to a death that occurred early Tuesday morning.
Williams was last seen on foot near White Avenue and Marilla Park on Tuesday. His location is currently unknown.
Police responded to a single-vehicle accident on Greenbag Road near the intersection of Luckey Lane early Tuesday morning. A vehicle was found in a ditch near the roadway.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as 47-year-old Jamey Lynn Corbin of Fairmont, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Law enforcement said Corbin’s death was “not consistent with a motor vehicle accident.”
The suspect was believed to be in the vehicle at the time of Corbin’s death, according to county detectives.
Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts to contact the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office at 304-291-7260 or MECCA 911.