Editor's Note

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available. 

WVU Police issued a Community Notice Sunday morning following reported gunshots fired on Beverly Ave. shortly before 4 a.m.

According to WVUToday, no injuries occurred, and there was no “immediate threat in the area” at the time of the Community Alert email notification.

The WVU community was notified via the LiveSafe app at 4:32 a.m. and by an email from WVUToday at 4:42 a.m.

Morgantown Police are further investigating the incident.

Students looking for access to communications with WVU Police are encouraged to download the LiveSafe app and follow WVU Safety on Twitter.

More safety information and resources can be found at safety.wvu.edu and police.wvu.edu.