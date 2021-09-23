West Virginia University sent out a message to students encouraging them to "be vigilant" after a pair of stabbings on High Street in the last month.
A stabbing occurred just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning and a suspect was arrested by Morgantown Police. A similar incident occurred earlier this month.
“While both of these appear to be isolated cases where the people involved likely knew each other, they serve as a reminder to be aware of your surroundings,” UPD Capt. Sherry St. Clair said in an email to students. “Trust your instincts. If you feel unsafe, remove yourself from the situation or look for help, and if you see a potentially dangerous situation or crime happening, call 911 right away.”
Read the full email to students below.