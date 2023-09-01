Jarius Brown, 21, of Morgantown turned himself into the Morgantown Police Department Thursday evening for his involvement in a shooting incident that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 27, just before 4 a.m.
According to a news release, Brown was served warrants for the shooting that happened on the 400 block of Beverly Avenue. He has since been charged with wanton endangerment and attempt to commit a felony.
The WVU community was notified of the shooting via email and through the LiveSafe app, although it was noted that there was “no immediate threat in the area.”
Since then, a video of the incident has circulated online, showing Brown striking the victim before firing a single gunshot in their direction.
Brown was not currently a student at WVU.
Brown has been processed without incident and was transported to the Monongalia County Holding Facility. He is now being held at North Central Regional Jail, according to WV Corrections.