The front window of The Grind has been boarded up after a hit and run last weekend, but the small business is still open and serving customers downtown.
Around midnight on Oct. 23, management received a call that an unknown driver had hit the front of the coffee shop, located on Willey Street, then fled the scene. According to workers at The Grind, the planters and entrance stairs were also severely damaged in the accident. Photos of the damage were posted to their social media accounts Saturday.
“I was just hanging out with some friends... and we get a phone call that the window had been busted in at The Grind,” said Kelsie Archer, bar manager of The Grind. “My first reaction was, ‘Oh God, how bad was it?’”
Employees at the shop began cleaning up immediately, sweeping up glass and mounds of dirt from broken plant potters. They placed plywood in the front window of the building and opened the next morning as if nothing had happened.
“We were there at the shop until probably 1:30 cleaning everything up so we could open the next day,” Archer said, “We’re pretty sure it was a drunk driver, just a hit and run... There was dirt all over the sidewalk, all over the steps and even some in the shop.”
The person responsible for the damages has yet to be identified. The Grind didn’t have cameras in the place of the accident, and although the car left behind a headlight and some other pieces from the undercarriage, even the color of the vehicle wasn’t able to be determined.
Archer said an officer on the site of the accident said the driver was seen moving toward the Mountainlair and swerved into the coffee shop, taking out the front of the building. As for repairs, the owner of The Grind has already submitted photos to their insurance company, and Archer said they hope it covers the repairs needed.
“We’ll get through it, we always get through everything. For example, we haven’t closed once during the pandemic,” Archer said. “We’ve always been able to make do. We’re hard headed and stubborn. We love our shop.”