Two people were injured after a shooting at Northside Hills Apartments, formerly known as Campus Evolution Apartments, early Sunday morning, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.
Police responded to 2800 District Drive at 1:48 a.m. and found two individuals with gunshot wounds who were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
An investigation into the shooting is still ongoing, according to police.
Anyone who has witnessed suspicious activity on West Run Road by The Lofts or Northside Hills Apartments from 1:30-2 a.m. on Sunday, April 24, are asked to contact the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 304-291-7218.
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is made available.