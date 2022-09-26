West Virginia University released the annual Clery Act report Monday, outlining an increase in multiple crime categories occurring on and near campus in 2021.
University officials, expecting crime to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels, cited the return of students to campus last year as a reason for the surge.
“This comes as no surprise given how few people were on campus in 2020,” University Police Chief Sherry St. Clair said. “What we’re dealing with now are the continuing aftereffects of the pandemic, but we have seen positive results from increased campus educational efforts and community safety initiatives.”
Specifically, the report shows a rise in reported violent crimes including rape, aggravated assault and domestic violence last year. Still, these numbers are much lower than in the years leading up to 2018.
In 2021, there were 17 reported rapes on or around campus — nearly a 31% increase from 2019. A majority of these reported cases occurred in student housing facilities on campus.
It’s important to note that WVU’s Clery report doesn’t fully represent sexual violence on campus, as many cases likely go unreported.
To offset sexual crimes on campus, WVU recently launched a new sexual assault awareness and prevention campaign, “I Will,” according to a press release Monday. The new program is a partnership between the Student Government Association and the Divisions of Student Life and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.
Still, some reported crimes saw an all-time high in 2021. For example, more aggravated assaults took place last year than in any other year since 2014.
Although reports for most violent crimes increased last year, there were no reported murders in 2021.
The only reported murder at WVU since 2014 occurred just two years ago, according to past Clery reports.
Eric Smith, 21, was murdered at College Park Apartments in February 2020. Both men involved were convicted of murder.
The University also witnessed a rise in cyber crimes last year, which aren’t required to be reported as part of the federal Clery Act. Specifically, there were more crimes involving “fraud” and “attempted extortion.”
“To help avoid these situations, please be smart when interacting with others online,” St. Clair advised. “Also, be careful when interacting with others online and when clicking on unknown links or sending personal information through texts, emails or social media apps.”
Reports of fondling, robbery, motor vehicle theft and drug abuse also went up last school year.
Citing the recent rise in crime on campus, university officials said they have installed extra security cameras in “critical locations” and implemented active shooter training for campus police officers.
Likewise, the University has hired several Campus Safety Officers who “provide security functions alongside sworn officers as part of an enhanced community policing approach.”